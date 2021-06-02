State police are looking for information about who vandalized signs in North Beaver Township and New Beaver Borough between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.
Police determined that someone intentionally drove off the road at the intersection of Eagle Rock and Shenango roads in North Beaver Township and hit a stop sign. The driver then drove north on Shenango Road and hit several speed limit signs and a school bus sign.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the state police at (724) 598-2211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.