A North Hill man is dead, and New Castle police are seeking information from anyone who knows anything about who shot him early Tuesday on the city's West Side.
Police reported that Andre Robinson, 25, of 802 Blaine St., was found deceased around 3:30 a.m. in the driver's seat of a Chevy Equinox with gunshot wounds, in the parking lot of McGrath Manor, a Lawrence County Housing Authority property.
Police Chief Bobby Salem said the police are not yet releasing information about how many times or where Robinson was fatally shot.
The police were called to the scene at 814 W. Washington St. by a man who did not witness the incident, Salem said. Robinson was dead when police arrived.
Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Anthony "Bo" DeCarbo said he was summoned around 4 a.m. He said Robinson had been shot several times, and he could not determine how long he had been deceased before police arrived. He said an autopsy was scheduled for later Tuesday at Heritage Valley Health System to determine more details.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked contact the city police department's criminal investigative unit at (724) 656-3588. Tips also may be left on its website at www.newcastlepd.com.
