State police say they are still investigating the New Wilmington police shooting of Juan Carter Hernandez, 33, who was killed by a service weapon Friday while he was pummeling a woman to death.
State police Cpl. Randy Guy of the New Castle barracks said the shooting investigation is being handled by troopers stationed in Mercer County, and the officer who fatally shot Hernandez has not yet been questioned about the incident, nor has his name been released. New Wilmington Chief Carmen Piccirillo said he is on administrative leave, which is routine when an officer is involved in a shooting.
Typically the police wait 72 hours after a shooting before an officer involved is questioned, Guy said.
Hernandez, 33, formerly of North Carolina who was living in Campbell, Ohio, had been released from prison in North Carolina on April 13, 2020, and his parole had been terminated, according to information from the North Carolina Sheriff's Office in Onslow County.
Carter had been incarcerated for about eight years — the minimum time of his sentence — for the shooting death of his wife in 2011. He was sentenced in 2014, but had served time since his arrest in 2011. He also was listed as a Marine Corps deserter.
On Friday, police in New Wilmington were called to a two-story red brick house at 524 S. New Castle St., where they arrived to find a man, later identified as Hernandez, repeatedly stabbing a woman with a steel rod outside of the house.
State police Cpl. Randy Guy said the rod, measured about a half-inch in diameter and nearly two feet long. He said he does not know from where Hernandez got the object.
The woman, identified by police as Chyna Carrillo, 33, died from injuries that Hernandez inflicted on her. Police reported that they ordered Hernandez to stop attacking her and he ignored their orders. That is when the officer fatally shot him, according to a state police report.
Arkansas authorities on Nov. 30 had reported Carrillo, known in Arkansas as Ernesto Cardena, as an absconder from her parole, for a felony charge of possession of drug paraphernalia — namely a glass pipe used to ingest or inhale methamphetamine. She was wanted on a post-arrest warrant in Arkansas at the time of her death. Her parole was to have ended on Oct. 13, 2023.
She was listed as a male in Arkansas court records, but was identified as female by local state police.
Guy confirmed that Carrillo also was known as Cardena, and her date of birth, March 3, 1996, matched that of the Arkansas court records. An updated court record online Monday did not indicate that she is deceased.
Carrillo came into the New Wilmington area from Arkansas to work as a certified nursing assistant at The Grove, a nursing home on Route 158, next to the house where she was killed. That house is owned by the company that owns The Grove. Reports were that Carrillo and Hernandez had been dating.
Her friends and coworkers staged a candlelight vigil outside of the nursing home Sunday to memorialize her.
