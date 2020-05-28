The New Castle Area School District and New Castle police are working to identify vandals who smeared white paint all over the George Washington Intermediate School basketball court.
According to principal David Antuono, the district has video showing the destruction occurred around 4:50 a.m. Friday.
Someone used gallons of paint on the red rubberized walls, and they caked dirt on the flooring, and smeared the paint there, too. Antuono said the videos, which take in various view and angles of the school and schoolyard, showed that the vandals also were on the loading docks at the school.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the New Castle police at (724) 656-3580.
