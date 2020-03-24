New Castle police are investigating an overnight shooting on the city's West side.
Police responded early Tuesday morning on a report of a man found dead in a vehicle with shot out windows parked in the lot of McGrath Manor at 814 W. Washington St. The Lawrence County coroner and Pennsylvania State Police assisted on the scene.
Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Andre Robinson.
Around 7:30 a.m., Shaffer's Towing removed a maroon Chevrolet Equinox SUV with Ohio license plates from the parking lot for further police inspection.
This developing story will be updated.
