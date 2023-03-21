New Castle police is investigating fraudulent checks to the New Castle Sanitation Authority.
Authority Treasurer Anthony Cialella said someone forged checks in the amount of $3,750.
These fraudulent checks were later discovered and reported to police, with all money refunded back to the authority.
“The authority was not harmed by it,” Cialella said.
Cialella said it has also applied for a state HO2 Sewer and Stormwater grant, in the amount of $2.6 million.
If received, the funding would be used for stormwater and sewer repairs throughout the city.
“There are lots of places that need help,” Cialella said.
