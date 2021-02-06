New Castle police are investigating a Saturday evening homicide on the city's East Side.
The homicide occurred in an alley off Marshall Avenue.
Police said they were in the early phases of its investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police at (724) 656-9300 or online at www.newcastlepd.com.
This story will be updated. More to come.
