New Castle police are investigating two drive-by shooting incidents Monday night.
The first incident happened at approximately 5:31 p.m. near Lowery Street and West North Street. Police said individuals inside of two vehicles were shooting at each other. Witnesses said a maroon/red SUV and another vehicle were involved. Both vehicles fled the scene.
The second incident occurred at approximately 6:37 p.m. in the 700 block of Lutton Street near Dushane Street. Individuals in two vehicles, one being a red/maroon SUV and the other being a black vehicle, were shooting at each other, according to police. An uninvolved vehicle was struck during the incident. No injuries were reported in either incident.
City police officers later saw a red SUV on Long Avenue and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed to Boroline Street, where the driver fled and ran. Police attempted to use its K-9 unit to track the individual to no avail. The vehicle was impounded and will be processed.
The investigation is ongoing into and anyone with information on the individuals involved is asked to contact city police at (724) 656-9300, or tips can be left at newcastlepd.com.
