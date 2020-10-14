New Castle police are piecing together information about a shooting that occurred before 7 p.m. downtown Wednesday.
One man who has not yet been positively identified is hospitalized in Pittsburgh with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police chief Bobby Salem. He was a passenger inside a vehicle when the shots were fired, and the gunfire hit him multiple times, Salem said.
The incident was reported to have occurred on the Columbus Inner Belt at West Washington Street. Salem said police were called to UPMC Jameson Hospital for a gunshot victim who had arrived there in a private vehicle.
The injured man was flown from there by medical helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital, Salem said.
The police put out a bulletin to look for a car involved in the incident.
No additional information was available Wednesday night.
