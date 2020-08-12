Police investigate spray paint vandalism

The New Castle police are investigating multiple acts of graffiti vandalism to buildings in the city over the weekend.
New Castle Area School District superintendent Debbie DeBlasio reported that someone wrote, "Death $" in black spray paint on the door of The Rack, the district's athletic center on Dushane Street.
She told the school board Monday that she has filed a police report, and expects to the police to prosecute whoever is responsible for it.
City police chief Bobby Salem said he was made aware of three incidents of vandalism to buildings, discovered Sunday and Monday. The other two instances he identified were the Infocision building on Croton Avenue at East Washington Street, where someone wrote "Wake Up," and other words in two spots on the building, and on the front of the New Castle News building downtown, which also had the words, "Wake up!!!"
Salem said similar black spray paint was used in all three instances. The police are reviewing footage from surveillance video cameras in those areas to try to identify the offenders, he said.
