State police are investigating a reported cruelty to animals call where two dogs were found dead in Wayne Township.
Police said the canines were found when they answered a call at Henry Street on June 18. They reported a 49-year-old woman was arrested, but they did not provide a name.
No further information was available, and no charges have been filed to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.