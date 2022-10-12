New Castle police investigated a report of a man who reportedly was inside the New Castle Public Library with a BB pistol, originally thought to have been a gun.
Library director Andrew Henley said the incident occurred Friday morning. The man, 18, who was with a friend, entered the children’s department and approached a library employee and asked her to be his friend on social media. She saw a “selfie” photo of him online in the library restroom holding the gun that was posted publicly on social media, and she reported it to the New Castle police, Henley said.
The police, after investigating, did not file charges against the man. He was taken to the City Rescue Mission, where he is lodging, and he and his friend no longer are allowed in the library, Henley said.
The library board learned of the incident on Saturday and the library was closed for the entire day while the police were investigating the complaint, Henley said.
“Our board has taken this quite seriously,” Henley said. As a result, the library has increased its security and is taking other measures such as upgrading the cameras. The board also is working with staff members to make sure that the staff is more aware of possibility of any acts of violence.
Henley wrote a letter to library employees Monday, detailing the incident and addressing the matter. The man with the air gun reportedly entered the restroom in the children’s department and photographed himself with the BB pistol. He posted it on his Snapchat, Henley’s letter said.
According to New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem, the social media photo showed the youth holding the BB gun to his head.
The police upon learning about the incident put out a BOLO (Be On the Lookout bulletin) for him, and the state police apprehended the teen Sunday at the Clearview Mall in Butler.
He was taken back to the city police station where New Castle police interviewed him and determined he was not a threat to harm himself or others. Salem said, rather, he did it for attention. He was advised that BB guns are not allowed in the city, and he was placed on the library’s no trespassing list. If it happens again, he will be charged, Salem said.
The library board of trustees has resolved the library policies will not allow firearms inside the library, and the library will be providing the proper training and protocol, should situations arise when someone takes a gun into the building, Henley’s letter said. The board plans to add panic buttons at staff desks and work sites in order to summon police in emergency situations, it said.
