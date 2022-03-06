New Castle and state police are investigating the death of a man that occurred following an incident early Sunday on Adams Street.
Lawrence County Coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson said his office was called to UPMC Jameson Hospital where 34-year old Albert Beckworth-Thompson was pronounced dead.
Beckworth-Thompson was located by officers on Adams Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. When the officers approached him, they said he was sweating profusely and acting erratically saying he had been drugged by his girlfriend, they said.
City police said they attempted to place him in custody, but he resisted and fled from officers. During a struggle, Beckworth-Thompson was tasered and handcuffed, but then was in and out of consciousness as officers attempted first aid but couldn't find a pulse. Beckworth-Thompson was transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.
Johnson said an autopsy was performed, but the cause of Thompson’s death remains undetermined, pending results of toxicology tests.
An investigation, per protocol, into the death will be conducted by the state police in consultation with the Lawrence County District Attorney's Office.
