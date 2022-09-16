It's not often police get a call about grenades, but Union Township officers took every precaution Thursday when a resident found two of them.
The police assured later the grenades posed no safety threat and had been deactivated.
According to a police report, officers were called around 3:10 p.m. to the 1900 block of Underwood Street, where a resident found two hand grenades in his father's military trunk in his garage. He said he placed the grenades inside a sock and tied the top of it, and showed it to the police on his porch.
An officer instructed him to go to the back of the house, and he also advised nearby residents to go indoors and stay away from the area. The New Castle and state police arrived to assist, and Underwood Street was temporarily closed as a precaution.
A state police bomb technician determined that the grenades were real but already had been detonated. The state police took custody of the spent explosives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.