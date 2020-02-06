New Castle police officers in uniform and in plainclothes who are walking around downtown New Castle are doing more than just getting their exercise.
The officers are part of a new detail intended to make the downtown streets safer and to answer concerns of business owners, according to Bobby Salem, the city's police chief.
The foot patrols began Jan. 18 at the request of Mayor Chris Frye, and involve one officer at a time assigned to walking through town during the day and into the evening, Salem said.
"We don't typically have a lot of crime in the downtown, but we want people to feel safe," he said. "It's a deterrent, but it also gives people a sense of security if they see a police officer around while they are walking to their cars."
The officers are taking time to make face contact with downtown business owners to listen to any issues or problems they may be facing, he said, adding that patrols also have been increased inside the downtown parking garage on North Mercer Street.
He said there have been problems lately with people relieving themselves in the elevators or stairwells, and youths riding skateboards and bicycles among the parked cars in the garage.
The garage also has been a site frequented lately by panhandlers, Salem said.
The police plan to conduct a survey for business owners, asking for feedback on what else the department can do to resolve any issues or safety concerns, he said.
"Sometimes, the perception and reality are two different things," Salem said.
"We don't have a lot of crime," he said, but the department has had reports of people begging for money. He intends to ask city council to adopt an ordinance that would prohibit aggressive panhandling.
Such people have been reported to be blocking cars at the ATM machines and in parking lots and knocking on the windows of cars to ask for money, he said, adding, "we had a lot of issues with that last year and we made numerous arrests," but the problem has not totally gone away.
One woman reported that a man pounded on her car window while she had children in her car.
"A lot of downtown business have had concerns about individuals going from lot to lot," Salem said, "and it's predominantly the same people who are the aggressive ones."
Attempts to contact Mayor Chris Frye about the new initiative were unsuccessful Wednesday afternoon.
City council president Tom Smith said that during the former administration, the city had been receiving complaints about downtown business employees feeling unsafe about walking to and from their cars in the mornings and early evenings after work.
He and other council members met in December with the mayor and local social service agencies and agreed that an officer would be present in the downtown and that fliers could be distributed for people who feared for their safety could call for an escort to their cars.
"I believe it's essential that our downtown business people feel safe and that they continue to feel safe to retain and business attract new businesses to the city," Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.