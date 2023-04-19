Police say they have identified the body of a man in a crashed and burned vehicle as Lance Louis, 42, of New Castle.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem reported the exact cause of Louis’ death is yet unknown but suspicious, and a forensic autopsy was being performed Wednesday evening at Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver County.
The police were called around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to a vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Cascade Street and Butler Avenue. When they arrived, they found a vehicle on fire that crashed into a utility pole, according to a police report.
Louis was lying on the ground, and a female passenger was sitting on the ground, having suffered compound fractures to her leg, police said.
Louis was transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital where he was pronounced dead after attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
The identity of the woman and hospital information about her was unavailable late Wednesday.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the police department at (724) 656-3570, or leave a tip on the police website at www.newcastlepd.com. Salem said the city police investigative unit is continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.