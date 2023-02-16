+2 Dogs help locate two sets of human remains In two separate bizarre sets of circumstances, New Castle police were busy Wednesday looking…

A man whose body was found Wednesday among rubble from the Jan. 7 Days Inn fire has been identified as someone reported missing early last month.

New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said an autopsy was performed Thursday on the body, and the man’s tattoos and dental records matched those of 33-year-old Jeff McMahan, whose family last spoke with him on Jan. 6.

McMahan had tattoos on both arms, according to information disseminated on a poster when he was reported missing.

His body was discovered inside a southern, first-floor wing of the burned out Days Inn hotel in downtown New Castle after two cadaver dogs brought in from Maryland were taken through the burned out shell and they hit on a scent in one corner.

The police contacted Graziani Construction Co. to excavate that part of the building, and they uncovered what police now believe are McMahan’s remains. The New Castle Fire Department and police and the Lawrence County Coroner’s office assisted in that recovery, which occurred by chance.

The police earlier in the day had been searching a wooded area of the city after a father and son were walking there over the weekend and had found a human skull and reported it to the police. The police had gone to the site earlier in the week to search for more clues, and they summoned the dogs Wednesday to search the wooded area for other evidence as to why the skull was there. Salem said the dogs did, indeed, turn up other evidence, which is being kept confidential.

Those remains, which are unrelated to the Days Inn victim, have not yet been identified and forensic testing is underway.

The site of that search also is being kept confidential, so as to preserve the integrity of the area during the investigation.

The police during that search had been given a tip that there might be a person deceased inside the Days Inn. They finished their work at the site where the skull was located, then had the dogs transported to the downtown hotel for the second search, which turned up McMahan, Salem said.

The cadaver dogs are owned by Heather Roche of SearchK9s of Annapolis.

