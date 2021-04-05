State police have identified a man found dead in Slippery Rock Township Saturday as John Myron Hogue, 58, of New Castle.
State police Cpl. Randy Guy said the man's body was spotted lying in a wooded area about 15 to 20 yards off of Houk Road by someone driving by who reported it.
Hogue had suffered no apparent outward trauma, Gjuy said. An autopsy was conducted at the Heritage Valley Health Center in Beaver County but the results as of Sunday were inconclusive.
Guy said there was no evidence of foul play, but Hogue's death remains suspicious because of the location of where the body was found.
"We're still waiting on tests from the autopsy to determine cause of death," he said.
