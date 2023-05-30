A Pulaski Township husband and wife found dead on Monday at a U.S. Route 19 park-and-ride allegedly shot each other during a fight, said state police in Butler.
Police said they found Jenna Christine Smith, 28, on the ground outside a vehicle. Her husband, Jacob Christian Smith, 31, was found dead in the passenger side of the same vehicle. The shootings allegedly took place inside the vehicle, said Butler County trooper Bertha Cazy.
“That is what looks like happened,” Cazy said. “No evidence suggests another actor, but we're still going through everything.”
Police said during their investigation they discovered both victims had pistols and gunfire was exchanged.
The couple was found unresponsive around 5:30 p.m. at the Muddy Creek Township park and ride, which is also off Route 422 just over the Lawrence County line in Butler County.
Cazy said she did not know why the Smiths were at the park and ride.
A homicide investigation is underway. According to police, this was an isolated incident and there is no public safety concern.
Jacob Smith was part of a recent missing person's case by state police in New Castle.
Trooper Andrew Ungerman said Jacob's parents contacted police on the evening of April 12.
“There had been some domestic issues between him and his wife and we believed he could possibly be in danger,” Ungerman said.
In a public information report, police indicated they were attempting to locate Jacob. It was reported his last contact was via text message at about 4 p.m. on April 11.
The report also indicated that Jacob was believed to be suicidal; he had sent a text message to his wife alluding to this. Jacob was known to frequently carry a gun.
Trooper Santino Napolitano said Jacob notified police around 9 p.m. April 14 from Kentucky and indicated he was safe.
“He was OK and didn't want to be located,” Napolitano said. “We just wanted to locate him to make sure he was okay.”
Also during his absence, Jenna Smith made a post on the Walkers Volunteer Search Party's Facebook page. Walkers is a group of civilians who assist with local searches.
Jenna addressed her post to motorcycle dealerships. She indicated her husband had been missing for three days. He had sold both of his motorcycles to buy her the “most perfect ring.”
“We have been looking for another bike,” she wrote. “Please let me know if you see him.”
