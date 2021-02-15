NORTH HUNTINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A head-on crash on a western Pennsylvania road killed four people and seriously injured one other person over the weekend, authorities said.
North Huntington Township police said a vehicle in the westbound lane of Route 30 ended up in the eastbound lane, striking another vehicle head-on at about 6 p.m. Sunday.
Police said the driver of one of the vehicles, 51-year-old Thu Thi Xuan Nguyen of Greensburg, died at the scene. Police said two passengers from North Huntingdon, 67-year-old Lan Thi Trinh and 30-year-old Phuongan Trinh Tran, were pronounced dead at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
Police said a passenger in the other car, 44-year-old Jeffrey Tomay of McKeesport, also died at the scene. The driver of that vehicle was taken to Forbes Hospital for treatment.
A section of the road was shut down near for more than four hours while emergency crews cleared the area.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.