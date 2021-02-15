NORTH HUNTINGTON (AP) — A head-on crash on a western Pennsylvania road killed three people and seriously injured two others over the weekend, police said.
North Huntington Township police said a vehicle in the westbound lane of Route 30 ended up in the eastbound lane, striking another vehicle head-on at about 6 p.m. Sunday.
Three people were killed and two others were taken to a hospital with “serious injuries," township police said. No further information was immediately available.
A section of the road was shut down near for more than four hours while emergency crews cleared the area.
