WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A gun being handled by three boys in a western Pennsylvania home discharged, killing a 15-year-old, authorities said.
Officers and paramedics were called to a Wilkinsburg home shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday and found the victim shot, Allegheny County police said. The county medical examiner's office identified him as 15-year-old Marcus Gibson and said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives said the three juveniles were handling a firearm when it discharged, striking the victim. Other details, such as type of firearm involved and who owned it, weren't immediately released.
Detectives are continuing the investigation and are consulting with the county district attorney's office, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.