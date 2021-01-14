New Castle police said they had to obtain a search warrant to retrieve drugs from a body cavity of an East Side man after his arrest Wednesday on drug charges.
They had pulled over Zachary Alan "Ducky" Glaude, 27, of 699 Arlington Ave., on a traffic stop on North Jefferson Street at the Columbus Inner Belt around 9 p.m. and found a powder containing suspected fentanyl on the seat and in his clothing, according to a criminal complaint.
An officer reported that he pulled over Glaude's blue Ford sedan after it left a convenience store, because he knew Glaude's license was suspended. He said the vehicle smelled of burnt marijuana and Glaude, the driver, had greyish-white powder spilled down the front of his jacket and onto seat.
The officer ordered Glaude out of the car, and the car began to move forward because it was not in park, he reported, noting that it almost ran over his foot. The officer then saw a torn plastic bag containing a greyish-white powder that also had spilled on the front driver's seat and near the gearshift. He and another officer searched Glaude and found another bag in his clothing that contained a white substance, the report said.
The officer contacted the 911 center because of possible fentanyl exposure to Glaude, his passenger and the officer, and an ambulance arrived. District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa advised the officers to field test the substance, and the test was positive for fentanyl, according to the complaint.
The officers took Glaude and his passenger to the police station, where the two men were searched again. Glaude continued putting his hand behind him and into his pants, and the police found part of a tied off bag protruding from his hind end, the complaint states.
An officer unsuccessfully attempted to remove it, but he stopped the effort so as not to cause it to break while it was in contact with Glaude, he reported.
Glaude was transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where he was restrained from tampering with the bag. He refused to allow the medical staff to remove the bag from his body cavity, according to the report, and he also refused a blood chemical test.
The officer obtained a search warrant with a medical emergency that was signed by Dominick Motto, Lawrence County Common Pleas president judge, and the bag was removed by hospital staff, the complaint states.
Glaude's passenger was released. The police confiscated $233 in cash, a digital weigh scale with suspected fentanyl and medical marijuana containers from inside Glaude's car, they reported.
Glaude is charged with two counts of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and driving under the influence, and one count each of tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while his license is suspended.
After his release from the hospital, he was arraigned Thursday morning by Senior District Judge Scott A. McGrath, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $5,000 bond.
