Four people are facing charges after authorities investigated reports of a conspiracy for the smuggling of drugs to an inmate inside the Lawrence County jail.
However, the drugs never made it into the jail. Samantha M. Klingensmith, 30, of 1416 W. Washington St., was arrested by Lawrence County District Attorney detectives, after she reportedly provided the drugs to Miranda Hookway, 29, of 4476 Old Route 422.
Court papers indicate authorities learned of the conspiracy between inmates James Grim III, 34, of 1503 Butler Road, and Hookway, who was the girlfriend of one of them, to obtain drugs from Klingensmith. Klingensmith was to sneak them into the jail through inmate Frank Lee Walker, 25, of 804 Butler Ave., for Grim. The plan was that Walker had applied for an unsupervised furloughed for a dental appointment in Pittsburgh and that Hookway, his girlfriend, would get him the drugs from Klingensmith, who police said is Grim's girlfriend.
However, on March 9, the jail warden learned of the inmates' plans after the district attorney's office intercepted telephone recordings among several people including Klingensmith, arranging to have her obtain suboxone strips from her grandmother and deliver them so they could be smuggled into the jail, the complaint states.
The county detectives on March 12 in executing a search warrant on Hookway's vehicle found three unopened Suboxone packets and two bags of suspected heroin, the complaint states. Hookway admitted to the authorities that she had met Klingensmith at a predetermined location and gave her $40 and placed the Suboxone and heroin in her vehicle door pocket. The substances were to be delivered to the inmate during his dental furlough, and he was to sneak them into the jail for Grim, the paperwork said.
Following an investigation, Grim, Walker, Klingensmith and Hookway each were charged May 11 with conspiracy for possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.
They were arraigned by district Judge Rick Russo, who released Hookway and Klingensmith on nonmonetary bonds. Walker's and Grim's jail bonds were set at $10,000 each.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.