New Castle police and firefighters responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash about 3:30 p.m. Friday on Sampson Street, near Harbor Road.
One lane was blocked. The driver was trapped in the vehicle, but firefighters said on their Facebook page that crews stabilized the vehicle using rescue struts and removed the windshield to allow the uninjured occupant to get out of the vehicle.
