A New Castle couple were arrested Saturday after police say they found suspected fentanyl and heroin inside the pair’s vehicle during a traffic stop.
Courtney Probst, 26, of 517 Wildwood Ave., and Ronald Brothers, 41, of 1239 E. Washington St., Apt. 2, were pulled over in a black Jeep that Probst was driving around 2:45 a.m. on North Mill and North streets. A police canine detected the presence of narcotics on the front driver’s side window, according to a criminal complaint.
The police reported that they found a bag containing the suspected fentanyl inside of a brown purse that had Probst’s identification in it. They also found several lottery ticket folds and a ripped drink mix envelope containing suspected heroin, and the officers found several used syringes, a suspected crack pipe with residue and a spoon with a bag tied to it, the court papers say.
The police impounded the car and found a black pouch that had been jammed between the seats, the report states. The pouch had three paper folds with suspected narcotics inside, plus a small bag containing suspected crack cocaine. Police said a key attached to the bag was for Brothers’ apartment.
Altogether, police said they confiscated 27.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, 8.1 grams of suspected heroin, 2.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine and $30 from Brothers.
Brothers and Probst each face four counts of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.
Brothers also is charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
Probst additionally faces a drug paraphernalia charge and one count each of driving with obscured plates and driving with unsafe equipment.
Both were arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail in lieu of $10,000 each.
