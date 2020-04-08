New Castle police in serving a search warrant at a Halco Drive apartment say they recovered a purple gun they believe was stolen during an armed robbery in Mahoningtown.
The robbery was reported to have occurred around 11:20 p.m. April 3 in a house in the 300 block of Newell Avenue. Police said the victim reporting the stick-up said the suspect had stolen a purple Taurus 9-millimeter gun that he had in his waistband.
According to a city police report, a caller initially reported that her neighbor was being robbed at gunpoint by two men inside of his house nearby. She said she saw the two men leave the house, dragging her neighbor from the alleyway back into the house.
The police said they found one man standing next to a garage on Newell Avenue and they talked to two men and a woman inside who told the officers that nobody had been robbed. A man walking from Cedarcrest apartments was flagging down police and told them he was robbed at gunpoint inside his house. He said he didn't know anyone inside the house except for one man, then three men pulled out guns and pointed them at him, demanding his money, he told police.
He said they took his cell phone and his purple gun and they aimed guns at him and took his car and forced him to get them his money. The man provided the police with the serial number of the gun.
The police reported that on Monday, they were responding to a disturbance at 335 Halco Drive when where four men were arguing. Police said that when one exited the apartment, they smelled marijuana coming from inside. They obtained a search warrant and confiscated various articles of drug paraphernalia, burned marijuana cigarettes and a bag containing suspected narcotics in a powder form, along with the purple gun.
Police have not yet made any arrests in the Newell robbery, and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.