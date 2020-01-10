Police, family looking for missing woman

New Castle police are involved in the search for a Mahoningtown woman who went missing after she was involved in a traffic accident Dec. 19.
Chief Bobby Salem reported that a gray Lincoln MKZ sedan, believed to have been driven by Sabrina Salamon, 39, of Madison Street, overturned in the 700 block of Liberty Street around 10:30 p.m. and that the driver left the scene.
The car was going north and had struck two utility poles, snapping them both off before overturning and landing on its roof, according to the police report. Police said they checked the woods near the road in case the driver had been ejected.
A witness said he saw a woman get out of the car and get into another car and leave before the police arrived, the report said. The car was towed.
Police advised UPMC Jameson to notify them if someone entered the emergency room with injuries, but there were no such reports. An officer also tried to contact Salamon at her home but she was not there, according to the police report.
Since then members of Salamon’s family have been posting her pictures on Facebook in an appeal to try to find her.
According to the New Castle Police Department’s Facebook page, Salamon was reported missing by her family.
“She fled prior to our arrival and made a phone call to someone Dec. 20 asking if there was a warrant for her arrest in connection with the accident,” Salem said. “That was the last time anyone heard from her.”
He said the police initially assumed that Salamon “was laying low” because of possible pending charges, but police filed a missing person declaration Dec. 20 because she hadn’t been seen.
The holidays came and went and Salamon had no contact with her family. There was no activity in her bank account either, Salem said.
“We’re concerned for her safety, and we want to hear that she’s safe,” he said.
He’s asking that anyone with information about Salamon’s whereabouts contact the New Castle police at 724-656-3586, or leave information on the anonymous tip site on the department’s web page at www.newcastlepd.com.
He said the police cannot try to locate Salamon by cell phone because they retrieved her phone from the accident scene.
Attempts to contact one of Salamon’s family members were unsuccessful.
Marcia Black, an organizer of the Walkers Volunteer Search Party, said Salamon’s family asked the organization to open a case, and its members were searching woods in Mahoningtown on Thursday afternoon.
“We’re putting up fliers in every business that will let us hang them, trying to get it out to the public,” she said.
“We feel that someone knows something,” Black said. “Someone knows something or where she is. A lot of people have called and given information, and we’re looking in areas where she may have frequented to see if we can find any signs of her.”
She said the team has searched Gaston Park and open fields, but no one knows where she has been seen.
“That’s where we’re stuck,” she said.
