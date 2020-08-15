Police: Drugs seized at Westview Terrace

New Castle police say charges are pending against two people after police seized quantities of suspected heroin, crack cocaine and oxycodone during a search of a Westview Terrace apartment Wednesday.
Members of the District Attorney’s Special Investigation Unit and Detective Bureau, New Castle police narcotics officers and Pulaski Township police executed a sealed search warrant at 804 Sankey Street, Apt C. One of the suspects is a resident of that apartment, according to police chief Bobby Salem.
The agents confiscated six bags containing 22.54 grams of suspected heroin, one bag of 28.84 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 14 oxycodone tablets, a digital scale with suspected drug residue on it and ammunition, according to a report from the district attorney’s office.
The total street value of the seized suspected narcotics exceeds $10,000, the report states.
Salem said the police are questioning the man and woman, who were not in the apartment when the search warrant was served.
