A North Hill man is in custody after police confiscated marijuana and cash during a search of his home.
The charges culminate a four-month investigation through which Lawrence County District Attorney's detectives arrested Sanjuan Lynell Skipper Allen, 33, of the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue. Charges were filed against him Friday in connection with a controlled purchase of 0.23 gram of crack cocaine by a confidential informant in June, which led officers to search his residence, according to a criminal complaint.
The police while subsequently serving a sealed search warrant at Allen's house on June 29 found $1,006 in cash and two bags containing a total of 13.9 grams of marijuana, they reported.
Allen is facing one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. He was taken into custody Friday and is in the Lawrence County jail on $25,000.
