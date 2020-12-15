Police: Drug raid biggest one this year

Dubbed as "Operation Naughty List," a drug raid at a North Hill home Monday netted significant quantities of narcotics, $27,000 and weapons in what law enforcement are calling the biggest bust of the year.
New Castle and Lawrence County narcotics agents confiscated 299.4 grams of suspected cocaine, 68.2 grams of suspected heroin and 57 grams of suspected crack cocaine, plus the cash and a high quality .45-caliber handgun and an AR-15 DPMS assault rifle when they entered the home at 131 Park Ave. during the early morning hours.
New Castle police chief Bobby Salem said charges are pending against the man who lives at that address, who was the target of the investigation. The man was not at home when police entered the house with the sealed search warrant, he said.
The drugs were found throughout the house in individually sealed packages, according to the report.
"The items were well hidden in the house," Salem commented Tuesday. "It was a substantial search warrant that get guns and a lot of drugs off the streets. He estimated the total street value of the narcotics to be more than $40,000.
"It was really good team work between our department, the DA's office and the drug task force officers," Salem said. "It's probably the biggest one this year, cash-wise and drug-wise."
The operation was a team effort between the New Castle police narcotics unit and Critical Incident Response Team, the Lawrence County District Attorney's Special Investigative Unit and the county drug task force, which also involved members of the Union Township Police Department.
"The community reaps the benefits of the combination of the policing resources," District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa commented out the efforts. "Despite all of the impediments going on in the United States at this time, with COVID and other restrictions in place, law enforcement has never lost its focus as to what's important in the community."
Lamancusa said the search was executed after a short-term investigation.
