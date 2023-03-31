Neshannock Township police said a car versus school bus accident on Wilmington Road on Thursday afternoon was the fault of the car driver.
Five people who were on the bus — three students, a bus monitor and the driver — were not injured.
According to township police Chief John Rand, the car, a Hyundai Elantra driven by 24-year-old Lydia Dean of New Wilmington, was southbound in a turn lane and turned in front of the northbound First Student school bus onto Northview Avenue. Dean and her passenger, Beverly Black, were taken by ambulance to the hospital, he said.
The bus driver was Joanna Klinesmith, 40, of New Castle. The bus reportedly hit the passenger side door of the Elantra. The car was towed but the bus was drivable, Rand said.
There is no traffic signal at that intersection.
