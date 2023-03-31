Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&