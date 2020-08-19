A Youngstown, Ohio, driver is facing charges for hitting another car in Wilmington Township on July 28 and leaving the scene.
State police reported that they identified the driver as Clinton Thomas Gearhart, 46, from his license plate that had fallen from his car from the impact. The accident occurred on Route 158 at Phillips School Road around 8:50 a.m.
According to a criminal complaint, the other driver told police he was stopped at a stop sign when a a dark Honda SUV hit him from behind and sped around him on Phillips School Road.
Police learned that Gearhart, who was the owner of the car, was wanted on a warrant and had a suspended license.
Gearhart is charged with accident involving damage to attended vehicle, driving while his license is suspended, obedience to traffic control devices, failure to keep right, following too closely, a stop sign violation, driving at unsafe speed, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to stop and give aid and driving without required financial responsibility.
