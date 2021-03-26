The New Castle Police Department's newly inducted drug-sniffing dog hit the jackpot on his first big detail Wednesday night when his keen nose led officers to sizable quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine and pills, police reported.
As a result, officers arrested Patrick William Hicks, 44, of 135 Park Ave., and Eric Derell Purnell, 49, of 223 E. Falls St., after pulling over the Chrysler Town and Country SUV downtown.Hicks was driving and Purnell was a backseat passenger, according to a police report.
Federal and state narcotics agents had tracked the car to Detroit and back. With the help of Frankie — a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd from Mexico and a New Castle police canine — the police confiscated 86.6 grams of suspected cocaine, 30.83 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and a bag containing 140 green and blue suspected ecstasy pills from the vehicle, according to a police incident report.
The dog initially had indicated the presence of the narcotics in the backseat of the car where Purnell was seated. Officers detained the car where it was stopped at the intersection of West Falls and North Jefferson streets, and obtained and served a sealed search warrant on it.
They initially found a bag of marijuana inside and took the car to the police station, where they continued the search. They additionally found the narcotics inside a black plastic bag inside the passenger side third-row arm cup holder. They also found two cell phones, according to the report.
The police additionally seized $1,147 in cash and another cell phone from Purnell, personally.
According to the police report, federal and state narcotics officers through intelligence had been monitoring the SUV with a mobile tracking device when it traveled to Detroit on March 16, then returned Wednesday. The car was pulled over for a non-working fog light and for going through a stop sign intersection without stopping, the report said.
Hicks and Purnell each are charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Hicks is additionally was cited for a stop sign violation.
They were arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who confined them to the Lawrence County jail on $50,000 each.
