Police dog dies in fall during warehouse break-in

By David Hurst
The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat
An attempted burglary inside a Woodvale warehouse Sunday ended with five people in custody and the death of a veteran Johnstown Police K9, investigators said.
Johnstown Police Interim Chief Chad Miller said K9 Titan was assisting in the search through a five-story Maple Avenue building when he fell through an unsecured elevator shaft from the fourth floor.
“K9 officer Titan was the partner of Officer Brian Stevens and served honorably with the Johnstown Police Department since 2014,” Miller wrote in a release to media, noting that the trained K9 died “in the line of duty.”
Cambria County 911 officials said police were sent to the scene at approximately 4:15 a.m. Sunday after someone saw flashlights illuminated inside the building, which served as a Goodwill warehouse for years.
The massive brick warehouse is owned by medical marijuana company Hanging Gardens LLC but police said the building remains empty other than “scrap and leftover junk” from a previous occupant.
Miller said the group was targeting copper and other metals from the building and had parked a Ford F-150 in one of the loading bays with plans to haul it away.
Johnstown Police said they arrived on scene at 4:19 am and quickly found two people hiding inside.
Three others were found inside during a secondary search.
All of the individuals in custody have Mifflin County addresses.
They are:
•Kayla McCarty, 22, of McVeytown.
•Derrick McCarty, 27, of McVeytown.
•Corey McCarty, 24, of McVeytown.
•Robert McCarty, 52, of McVeytown.
•Sean Robertson, 25, of Newton Hamilton.
The group was in police custody at 12:30 p.m. and charges were pending, Miller said.
