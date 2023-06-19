Joe Reed said there is more to a police K-9 than “looking mean” and “chasing bad guys.”
K-9s help with security, search and rescue operations, look for narcotics and bombs and help with crowd control.
“They’re needed in the community,” Reed said.
Reed, co-owner of Reed’s Services pet store in Ellwood City and Union Township, is looking forward to the third annual Dog Days of Summer event from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Ellwood City’s Ewing Park. The event, started and organized by Reed’s, raises funds to benefit all K-9 units in Lawrence and Beaver counties.
Reed said many times departments don’t have funds to continue K-9 programs or are self-reliant on raising funds.
“That’s why we continue each year,” Reed said.
The event was started in 2021 after the Ellwood City Police Department had retired its K-9 unit Ranger and didn’t plan to continue the program due to high costs. That’s when Reed’s Services stepped in.
The first year netted funding of $60,000 and allowed the department to purchase Nico and outfit a police car for the dog.
In 2022, the event raised between $35,000 to $40,000, which was split between the K-9 units in the two counties and the Ellwood City Fire Department.
The event is free to attend and dogs are welcome to come as well. There will be demonstrations and competitions each day.
These include the 3 Rivers Dockdogs, which are competitive dock diving dogs, the Laurel Highlands Working Dogs, which compete in weight-pulling contests, and the K-9 Athletes Sports Academy. There will also be a “Barn Hunt” competition where dogs search in different tubes for toy rats.
Reed said after the groups compete, they will allow attendees to try out the competitions with their dogs, such as the diving and the weight-pulling. No specific times were given for either the professional competitions or the audience participation portion.
The Lawrence County and Beaver county sheriff’s offices and the New Castle, Ellwood City, Union and Neshannock police departments will conduct K-9 demonstrations both days as well.
Reed said there will be an expanded kids zone this year with crafts, games and pony rides. The pony rides will cost extra.
There will be more than 60 vendors, many of whom are dog-themed, food trucks, a silent auction and a DJ.
At 8 a.m. Saturday, the annual one-mile dog walk will take place as dogs and their owners stroll together in the park. The cost is $10 for each dog and their owner. To pre-register, go to either store at 1312 Woodside Ave. in Ellwood or 2613 W. State St. in Union, or sign up by 7:30 a.m. on the event day. Walkers must meet by the American Flag post in the park at 7:45 a.m.
On Sunday, there will be a hot dog eating contest at 3 p.m. by Red Hot Restaurant, as well as a cornhole tournament.
The tournament will have signups and practice at 10 a.m. and starts at noon. The entry is $20 a person.
