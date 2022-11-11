AAA East Central honored four police departments covering Lawrence County, and two in Mercer County for their efforts to increase road safety.
The Neshannock and Shenango Township police departments in Lawrence County are among 59 police departments who received platinum awards — the highest level of recognition —for being “commendable leaders” for their safefy efforts. The state police Troop D of Butler, which also serves Lawrence County, also received that level of honor.
Additionally, the city of Hermitage and the Grove City police departments in Mercer County received the platinum commendation.
The New Castle Police Department received a silver award, the third-highest level of distinction.
AAA East Central conducts a variety of free highway safety programs throughout Pennsylvania, focusing on all age groups. The club also partners with law enforcement and safety agencies on initiatives to improve the safety of the community and local highways.
AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 70 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.