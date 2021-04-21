The New Castle City Police Department will be a collection site for the 2021 National Prescription Drug Take Back.
The collection, sponsored by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Citizens are encouraged to dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications.
By disposing of them properly, the likelihood of prescription medications falling into the hands of youth is greatly reduced, so the drugs cannot be misused or inappropriately distributed.
Additionally, proper disposal aids in protecting the environment by providing an alternative to flushing them and polluting groundwater.
