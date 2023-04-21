The manhunt is still on for the Youngstown suspect accused of shooting and killing Lance M. Louis early Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, the Lawrence County coroner affirmed the cause of the 42-year-old Louis' death was due to a gunshot wound and not because of injuries he sustained in an accident and fire after the shooting.
Coroner Richard "R.J." Johnson has ruled Louis' death a homicide, and the official single cause of death as a penetrating gunshot wound to the trunk. That ruling comes upon the results of an autopsy conducted Wednesday evening in Heritage Valley Health Center in Beaver County.
Leighton Weaver, 20, of Youngstown, has been charged with homicide in connection with the killing and he remains at large. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. New Castle police have been searching for Weaver since the incident occurred.
"Were' continuing to work this case and locate Mr. Weaver," New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said Friday. He said Louis, a Union Township resident, had been shot once in the lower back.
Weaver, is accused of firing a gun at Louis while Louis was stopped in his car in the 1000 block of Adams Street and Weaver was standing outside of the driver's side door, around 2:30 in the morning. After the shot was fired, Louis drove away, and about four seconds later, his car smashed into a pole and caught fire, according to police.
Salem said Weaver also is wanted on warrants in Youngstown and is a convicted felon and not allowed to have a firearm.
A female passenger in Louis’ vehicle suffered compound fractures to her legs in the crash. She was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital, Salem said. Her identity is being withheld during the investigation and her condition is unknown.
Johnson said one bullet was removed from Louis’ body during the autopsy.
According to a criminal complaint, witnesses reportedly told the police that there was a dispute between Weaver and Louis. One of the witnesses arranged a meeting between them at an Adams Street address, but Louis stayed in his car when Weaver showed up. Witnesses also told police that Weaver had a .38-caliber black and chrome handgun.
Police have not recovered the weapon, Salem said.
Weaver in addition to the homicide charge is facing one count each of illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a gun without a license and recklessly endangering another person.
"We’re continuing to work hard to locate him,” Salem said.
Anyone who has information about Weaver’s whereabouts is asked to contact the city police detective unit at (724) 656-3586, or leave a tip at www.newcastlepd.com.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.