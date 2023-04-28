Confiscation of eight pounds of suspected marijuana, 1/3 pound of suspected cocaine, suspected psychedelic mushrooms, three guns and more than $10,000 cash from an Ellwood City apartment is part of an ongoing raid of homes for drugs this week in Lawrence County.
District Attorney's agents and detectives, along with multiple other state, federal and local agencies, charged 25 people Monday and Tuesday and arrested most of them for narcotics violations, prostitution and other offenses.
The agents continued their mission of taking drugs off local streets with search warrants served at two residences, on Home Street on Wednesday and on Loop Street in the Walnut Ridge Housing project in Ellwood City on Thursday. Walnut Ridge is owned by the Lawrence County Housing Authority.
The marijuana confiscation, thought to be one of the larger seizures of a controlled substance this year in the county, was at the Loop Street address. Police also seized a 2006 Volvo convertible coupe and its title there, and towed the car to an impound lot.
District attorney's detectives arrested Chad J. Hess, 50, of that address, as a result of the raid that was conducted around 1 p.m. Thursday. He was later freed on an unsecured bond, pending his preliminary hearing.
According to a criminal complaint filed against Hess, law enforcement officers arrived at his apartment to find four people, including Hess, inside. As they arrested Hess, they found $3,080 of the cash in his pocket. The Volvo was registered to him, according to the complaint.
In addition to the money and 8.21 pounds of marijuana, the agents also found THC gummies, 29 bank cards, 5.15 ounces of cocaine, 1.7 ounces of suspected psychedelic mushrooms, and 10 suspected suboxone strips and a digital scale. The other $7,317 in cash was found in Hess' apartment, the court papers say, and the raid also yielded a Smith & Wesson pistol, a Taurus revolver, a Winchester .30-.30 rifle and a Mossberg International .22AR pistol, along with two boxes of ammunition.
Additionally, the police seized bottles containing about 16 yet-unidentified pills and four tablets of methylphenidate, a central nervous system stimulant not prescribed to Hess.
Hess is charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who set a $50,000 unsecured bond, meaning Hess is free but if he fails to appear for his proceedings, he will be responsible for the entire bond amount.
“I'm very happy with the performance of the drug task force, being that (Ellwood City has) one officer assigned to that unit full time since beginning of this year,” commented Sgt. Michael McBride, Ellwood City police department officer in charge. He credited Mayor Anthony Court for agreeing to provide an officer for the task force.
"It's yielded great benefits,” McBride said.
Agents and officers on Wednesday served a sealed search warrant at a house in the 100 block of East Home Street in the city of New Castle, where they seized 8.4 grams of suspected cocaine, 6.1 grams of suspected fentanyl and 6 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a gun and $1,922 in cash.
They arrested Logan McConnell, 18, of that address, and a female juvenile who according to the criminal complaint is McConnell's girlfriend.
McConnell is charged with one count of prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm by a minor and corruption of a minor, and three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $150,000 bond.
Attempts to reach District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa about the drug enforcement details were unsuccessful Friday.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
