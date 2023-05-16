“The wicked flee when no man pursueth; but the righteous are bold as a lion.”
Those words, from Proverbs 28:1, were spoken Tuesday by the Rev. Matthew Bupp, a New Castle Police Department chaplain, in memory of Lawrence County’s fallen law enforcement officers.
Police, sheriff’s deputies, clergy, government officials, community leaders, families and others gathered on North Street in front of the New Castle police station for the annual ceremony that was headlined by an insightful and heartfelt speech by state Rep. Marla Brown.
“Scripture tells us that in our sufferings, there is glory because we know that suffering produces perseverance, character and hope,” the recently elected legislator told a crowd of about 100.
“Unlike most other careers, the brave men and women who embark on a life in law enforcement know that they might one day be called to lay down their lives in the call of duty,” she said. “Those who we honor (today) made that choice willingly. They served and sacrificed for a purpose far greater than themselves. I can think of no truer definition of a hero.”
Brown told the crowd that despite calls to cut back police departments and criticisms by people who have no training as police but question the officer’s role in keeping the community safe, “our world is full of ever-present and real dangers, a world where (there are) greater demands for our police officers and where more dedicated individuals will be called to risk the ultimate sacrifice.”
The House of Representatives policy committee recently held a hearing on the need for more police because there is a shortage in Pennsylvania, Brown continued. Gov. Josh Shapiro in his budget proposal for next year is asking for a sizable increase in funding, “so our streets and highways will be always protected.”
All officers who gave their lives in the line of duty are heroes, Brown said, not only because of how they died, but because of how they lived. The courage they showed during the last few moments of their lives was a daily event, she said.
Quoting the famous author Sidney Sheldon, she said, “My heroes are those who risk their lives every day to protect our world and make it a better place — police, firefighters and members of our armed forces.”
The observance opened with the presentation of the colors by the New Castle Area Honor Guard, and music by bagpiper Matthew Vanasco, a Lawrence County District Attorney’s detective.
Laura Colvin sang the national anthem, and New Castle police chaplain Gary Crowe opened with an invocation.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem welcomed guests and recognized officials.
Two New Castle state police troopers, Matthew Wier and Carl Hill, ceremoniously placed a wreath on the outside monument, while Vanasco played “Amazing Grace.”
A benediction was offered by James Driskell, a New Castle police chaplain, and Taps was played by Tim Thomas of the New Castle Area Honor Guard.
Lawrence County Sheriff Perry Quahliero read the roll call of all of the fallen officers of Lawrence County.
These Lawrence County officers were remembered:
•Frank Skidmore, New Castle Police Department, end of watch Aug. 17, 1904
•Seely L. Houk, Pennsylvania Game Commission, end of watch March 2, 1906
•Thomas Thomas, New Castle Police Department, end of watch March 27, 1913
•James Cucia, New Castle Police Department, end of watch May 2, 1918
•John W. Edwards, New Castle Police Department, end of watch Dec. 1, 1919
•John Atkinson, New Castle Police Department, end of watch June 20, 1924
•Bernard McElroy, Pennsylvania State Police, end of watch Dec. 21, 1924
•Brady C. Paul, Pennsylvania State Police, end of watch Dec. 27, 1929
•Clarence Campbell, New Castle Police Department, end of watch May 23, 1932
•Albert J. Izzo, Pennsylvania State Police, end of watch June 13, 1979
•Tod C. Kelly, Pennsylvania State Police, end of watch Nov. 2001, in Robinson Township
•K-9 Chico, New Castle Police Department, end of watch June 4, 2011
•William J. Jerry McCarthy IV, Shenango Township Police Department and Lawrence County District Attorney’s detective, end of watch, May 2, 2013
•Brian S. Cuscino, New Castle Police Department, April 19, 2018
•Wayne A. Ramsey, Lawrence County sheriff deputy, Nov. 16, 2021.
