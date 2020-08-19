Chief, mayor: Alleged domestic dispute a nonissue Tensions ran high Thursday when New Castle City Councilman Tim Fulkerson called for an indep…

New Castle City Police Chief Bobby Salem issued a statement Monday night denying any wrongdoing by one of his officers in a domestic incident in July.

“As the chief of police of the New Castle Police Department,” Salem stated, “I have fired officers, suspended officers, and held officers accountable numerous times when they were wrong.

“My job ...is also to defend my officers when they are accused of something they did not do. In this case, there is absolutely no evidence of any wrongdoing.”

According to the police officer and his girlfriend, Salem stated, the girlfriend started a fight with the off-duty officer at a home outside the city. The officer called the State Police, who de-escalated the dispute. No charges were filed against either person.

The girlfriend stated that the officer “did not harm or threaten her in any way,” Salem said in his statement.

During the New Castle City Council meeting last Thursday, however, Councilman Tim Fulkerson called for an independent investigation into the incident by the state Attorney General’s Office. In an interview with The New Castle News on Friday, Fulkerson suggested the girlfriend didn’t press charges or blame the officer because she was afraid.

Salem called Fulkerson’s request for an independent investigation “puzzling.” State police, an independent agency, already conducted an investigation, Salem argued. Salem added Fulkerson made it clear he didn’t trust the investigation’s integrity.

“I am satisfied with the professionalism displayed by the Pennsylvania State Police in the handling of this matter,” Salem said in Monday’s statement.

Salem also stated Fulkerson and “a councilwoman” made “disparaging” remarks about the investigation during an executive session Aug. 11, implying it seemed “rehearsed” and “too clean.”

Fulkerson and the councilwoman also questioned his integrity, Salem stated. “As the chief of police, my credibility as a police officer has never been questioned in my 25 years of service,” Salem stated.

When Fulkerson called for the AG’s Office to investigate, the meeting became heated, both Fulkerson and Salem said.

During Thursday’s meeting, Fulkerson also questioned why 11 minutes of the executive session was missing. Video glitches, Salem stated, are common. A forensic analysis could determine if the video was altered.

