New Castle police say charges are pending against a driver who reportedly ran a red light and caused a head-on collision at North Mill and Falls streets on March 9.
According to a city police report issued Thursday, three people reportedly were injured in the 1:30 p.m. crash that sheared off a metal pole on the northeast corner and sent the traffic signals crashing to the pavement.
Four-way stop signs have since been posted at that intersection to control traffic.
According to Brian Heichel, New Castle public works director, Penn Power put up a new pole at the intersection on Wednesday and the city is waiting for the new traffic signals to arrive and be installed.
According to a police report, Jamie Lyons, 44, of Warren Avenue, was driving a Lincoln Navigator east on Falls Street, went through a red light and hit a northbound Lincoln MKX driven by Carl R. Chiafullo, aged 70s, of Shenango Township. Police said Chiafullo was trapped inside the vehicle and members of the New Castle Fire Department and ambulance personnel removed the door to rescue him.
Chiafullo is recovering from a reported head injury and broken ribs. He was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital and has since been discharged.
Lyons and one of his two passengers, Emily Yeany, 9, of his address, suffered suspected minor injuries and both were transported by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital.
Both the Lyons and Chiafullo vehicles were towed.
An eyewitness told police Lyons’ vehicle drove through a red light and struck Chiafullo’s vehicle, the report said.
New Castle police Cpl. Chris Fabian, who is in charge of the traffic unit, said the police are waiting to review the surveillance video of the collision from a nearby business, and charges are likely to be filed against Lyons.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.