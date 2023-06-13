A woman who drove an SUV into the Shenango River with a child in the back seat in early May is now facing consequences.
New Castle police filed charges against Charity Lynn Jackson, 43, of Shaw Street, in connection with the May 4 incident where she and her 11-year-old son needing to be rescued by firefighters.
Police arrived around 9 p.m. to find a black Chevrolet SUV at the bottom of the hill next to north side of the West Washington Street bridge with its front end submerged in the water and the rest of it snagged and held back by rock, according to a criminal complaint. The responding officer removed the boy from the back seat and Jackson in the driver’s seat. The officer and a firefighter helped the driver get out of the car.
The fire department stabilized the car to keep it from drifting into the river, and it was towed.
Police noted in the report the car drove off the Columbus Inner Belt. A witness told police she was traveling behind Jackson’s vehicle and Jackson slowed to about 20 mph then veered right, went over the curb and drove toward the river and down the hill into the river, the paperwork states.
At the hospital, she reportedly asked the officer where her pills were, the report said. She agreed to a blood test and was admitted to the hospital, police said. They reported that the lab results showed that her blood alcohol level was 0.11 percent, and the test was positive for diazepam, alprazolam, benzoylecgonine, cocaine, cocaethylene, methadone, EDDP, fentanyl and norfentanyl.
The boy was released to a family member.
Jackson is facing one count of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of driving while under the influence, careless driving and reckless driving. She was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set her jail bond at $2,000.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
