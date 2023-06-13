New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Rain. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.