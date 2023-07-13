State police have filed charges against an East Side woman who they say was driving the SUV that struck a motorcycle, killing a Scott Township fireman and injuring his son.
Gail Newtzie, 76, of Beckford Street, is charged with a misdemeanor offense of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the collision that occurred around 8 p.m. June 17 on Harlansburg Road in Scott Township, just west of Grange Hall Road.
Police reported in a criminal complaint Newtzie was driving west in a Nissan Rogue on Harlansburg Road and veered into the oncoming lane of travel. Her vehicle struck a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was driven by 49-year-old Travis Bintrim Sr. His son Brayden Bintrim, 14, was riding on the back of the bike and thrown from it. Both were taken to hospitals with severe injuries, according to the report.
Travis Bintrim was transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where he died within an hour of the crash from his injuries, which included an amputated leg and a major abdominal laceration, police reported. Earlier reports were that he was not wearing a helmet, but his son was. Brayden Bintrim was flown to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh with a punctured lung, a compound femur fracture of his left leg, a severe left foot injury and broken pelvis.
Newtzie and her passenger, Catherine Jennings, 72, were taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for treatment.
Newtzie told police she could have fallen asleep but was not sure, the report said. She told police she was on her way home from Harrisburg.
A witness who was in a car traveling in front of Bintrim told police that he was driving east and he saw Newtzie's vehicle swerve into his lane. He said he had to swerve out of her way then he saw her hit the motorcycle in the rearview mirror of his Jeep.
Newtzie additionally is charged with two counts of careless driving, and one count each of disregarding traffic lanes and failure to keep right. She is to be sent a summons to appear in court on all of the charges.
She is considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
Travis Bintrim had been a firefighter in the Slippery Rock Township/Princeton Volunteer Fire Department for 31 years, and more recently had been affiliated with the Scott Township Volunteer Fire Department for three years.
A group of firefighters and their wives are planning a ziti dinner from noon to 7 p.m. July 30 at the Scott Township firehall on Route 108 to benefit the Bintrim family. Tickets for the dinner will be available at the door only and any and all donations will be accepted.
A basket raffle also will be part of the event to help raise funds. The proceeds will go to lessen the load of the funeral expenses, the inevitable drives back and forth to Pittsburgh for Brayden, and medical expenses.
