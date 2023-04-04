Two men in unrelated instances are facing charges for reportedly making threatening phone calls to UPMC Jameson Hospital.
New Castle police filed the charges in both cases.
Benjamin Robert Bechtol, 32 whose last known address was Blews Way in Neshannock Township, is accused of making three calls to the hospital around 4:15 p.m. on March 27, and in one of them, he threatened to kill everyone at UPMC Jameson Hospital. The third call was transferred to a police extension, and Bechtol left a ranting voicemail message saying, “Get ready,” according to a criminal complaint filed against him on Thursday.
Bechtol is facing several sets of charges for reportedly making threatening calls to the hospital in previous months. He is wanted on warrants for the most recent charges, plus charges filed against him on Dec. 28, Jan. 27 and Feb. 1.
Bechtol’s charges are for reported phone threats to Neshannock High School, where he is an alumnus, and previous bomb-related threats to the hospital.
In connection with the March 27 calls, Bechtol is facing one count each of stalking and terroristic threats.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said the police believe he is not in New Castle and is currently in another state.
The police have charged Daron Rawl, 55, of Halco Drive in connection with a phone call he is accused of having made to the hospital around 10:30 a.m. on March 24.
According to a criminal complaint filed against him on Thursday, Rawl called the hospital looking for a family member who worked there, and when a patient relations employee thought he was looking for a patient, he became upset and threatened “to kill everybody.” The worker said that at one point he was screaming into the phone.
Rawl is facing one count each of terroristic threats and harassment. He was sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.