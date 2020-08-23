A Westview Terrace man is in the Lawrence County jail after police say he pulled a gun on a man in a Union Township parking lot.
Union Township police arrested Joselita Davila, 24, of 1136 Booker Drive, in connection with the incident that was reported around 10 p.m. Saturday in a lot off West State Street.
A man reported to the police that Davila, also known by the street name of "Papi," confronted him near a convenience store in the city and told him he owed him $60 from a drug purchase. The man said Davila threatened him by showing him a gun that was under his shirt, according to a criminal complaint.
He said he was afraid for his life so he got into Davila's red Toyota Yaris and Davila drove him to the Union Township lot, the report said. The man told police that Davila pulled out the gun and pointed it at the man, telling him to go into the store and get his money. The man said he went into the store and called 911, and he called a family member to pick him up.
He told the police that Davila entered the store looking for him, and he followed the man out of the store and blocked his access to his family member's vehicle, the complaint states. He said Davila climbed into the family member's car and reached into his shirt again.
An officer arrived and arrested Davila, noting he could not identify himself. The police identified him through Livescan. The police impounded Davila's car and are obtaining a search warrant for it, they said.
Davila is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the jail on a $75,000 bond.
