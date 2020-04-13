Police charge man in fatal shooting

New Castle police have identified the suspect accused in a fatal shooting at Oak Leaf Gardens.
Police have charged 33-year-old Juan Aviles Suarez of 1107 Pin Oak Drive. He is accused of firing multiple shots at 26-year-old Alfonso Eiram Santiago-Hernandez and killing him, around 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Both men resided at Pin Oak Drive, where the shooting occurred.
Suarez faces one count of criminal homicide. Police say he fled after the shooting, and despite their attempts to follow him, they lost sight of him. He was believed to have traveled into Youngstown.
According to a criminal complaint, three New Castle officers were en route to the shooting scene Thursday night when they saw a silver Toyota Corolla speed past them in the opposite direction on Croton Avenue, flashing its headlights and blowing the horn.
An officer intercepted the car and presumed it was taking an injured person to the hospital, so he escorted the vehicle. He learned at UPMC Jameson Hospital that the occupants were friends and family of the wounded Hernandez-Santiago, and that they were driving him to the hospital, the complaint states.
A passerby reported seeing multiple police cars speeding north on Route 18, surrounding the silver vehicle en route to the hospital.
Other city officers who went to Oak Leaf Gardens obtained a surveillance video of the shooting. It showed a crowd had gathered in front of 1105 Pin Oak Drive and one man was arguing with another man who approached, and one of them fired a gun and a man in the doorway fell, the report said.
The shooter then ran into 1107 Pin Oak Drive, then he left again, the police said, and he then walked into another building, then he walked toward Cascade Street, after which the police were unable to find him.
They were able to identify the shooter from sources at the scene, according to city police Chief Bobby Salem.
Police at UPMC Jameson Hospital learned that Santiago-Hernandez had died. Two men and a woman who were in the car that had taken him to the hospital were Spanish speaking and did not speak English. The police hired a translator in order to take statements from them, Salem said.
One of the men told police that he was having a birthday party for his child and he heard gunfire and ran outside to find the victim lying on the first floor next to the steps. He helped the other two individuals drag the victim to the car and take him to the hospital, he told police.
All three car occupants were taken to the police station for questioning with the help of the translator, the report said.
One of the men said he was a friend of the victim but did not have information about the shooter’s identity, the report said.
The third occupant of the car told police he arrived at Oak Leaf Gardens just after the shooting occurred.
He said he took Hernandez’s gun from his clothing and chased the suspect and fired several rounds at him. He said he dropped the gun and helped to get Hernandez into the car to go to the hospital.
Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Anthony “Bo” DeCarbo said Santiago-Hernandez had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and he died in the hospital emergency department.
An autopsy performed Friday afternoon at Heritage Valley Health Center in Beaver County showed that a bullet to Hernandez’s chest was the fatal shot, DeCarbo said.
