A South Side man whose reported threat emptied out and closed Walmart last month is facing criminal charges.
The Union Township police have a warrant for the arrest of Jeremy Simpson, 41, of 602 E. Long Ave., after a store employee reported on Aug. 5, while inside the store around 1 p.m., that he was going to blow up the building.
The store was evacuated for more than an hour as a result of his reported threat, and the police used a bomb-sniffing dog to search the building.
A criminal complaint filed against Simpson reports that the police, upon receiving a report of the threat, found Simpson in the electronics department. A black backpack was in a shopping cart that was near him, but no explosives were inside of it, the report said.
A store employee told police that Simpson was in the electronics department and he asked him if he needed help with anything. Simpson responded that he was waiting for someone to bring him his wallet, then he became loud and said he was “going to blow this place to pieces.”
Officers from the New Castle and Shenango police departments and the state police assisted Union Township officers in clearing the building, and the police reported that they found no explosives.
Simpson was subsequently taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where he was admitted for evaluation, according to the complaint. Union police chief Mark Julian said Simpson has since been discharged from the hospital and that he is at large.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.