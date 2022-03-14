The handprints of an Ellwood City man led state police to file charges against him in connection with burglaries reported two years ago.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Steven Michael Tedrow, 32, of Center Church Road, in connection with the break-ins. A woman who reportedly was his accomplice is also facing charges in the March 19, 2020, incident.
Tedrow already is in the Beaver County jail, having been arrested there Monday on a warrant in connection with a criminal cases there.
According to a criminal complaint, a resident of a house on Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township reported to police his son, who lives next door, alerted him he heard his metal gate creaking shortly after midnight. The man said he looked out and saw a man covered in mud outside.
The man and his wife let the man in their house because he said he needed help and he wanted to contact his wife. They said he was bleeding from his hand and he left their house shortly thereafter and walked over toward a storage business, the report said.
During that time, the police received a call regarding a two-vehicle accident not far from that area, on McConnell's Mill Road. New Castle police, who assisted in the incident, went to that location and found a woman covered in mud on Route 422, about half a mile from where the police found two vehicles. The woman was identified as Chelsey Anne Dale, 31, of Westview Terrace.
Officers placed her in the back seat of a cruiser and she became combative and kicked the inside of the car, according to the report. A trooper deployed his taser at her after one of the city officers had tried to restrain her and she kicked him in the groin, the complaint states.
The police meanwhile received a call that they had a man in custody at Prime Storage on Route 422, and he was resisting arrest and they had to deploy a taser on him, also, the report said. He gave police a false name and they later identified him as Tedrow. The police in Chippewa Township, Beaver County, meanwhile, contacted the state police and advised they were obtaining warrants for Tedrow and Dale's arrests following a felony retail theft occurred at Walmart in Chippewa.
The police learned later Tedrow reportedly entered a garage and two vehicles parked inside of it in Slippery Rock Township and reportedly stole a screwdriver the owner found on the sidewalk near his sliding glass door. The frame around the door had pry marks that had not been there previously, the report said. The police collected fingerprint samples from the windows were sent to state police crime lab for identification. The resident also reported blood was found on the freezer in his garage, police said.
A subsequent report indicated latent palm prints from the window were identified to have been those of Tedrow. The prints were processed by the FBI's special processing center, the complaint states.
Police reported while Dale was being arrested by New Castle police, they found her to have a beige Michael Kors handbag with numerous items in it that had identifications and cards in belonging to suspected victims.
Tedrow is facing charges in two cases, of retail theft and robbery, in Beaver County, and he was arrested Monday and is in the Beaver County jail. State police determined that he also reportedly broken into other locations in Slippery Rock Township.
In Lawrence County, state police charged him Monday with one count of criminal attempt at burglary, theft, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, false identification to police and two counts of burglary in the Slippery Rock Township incidents.
Tedrow also has charges pending against him in two cases in Butler County, for criminal mischief and harassment, and for terroristic threats, stalking and harassment.
Dale is charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, simple assault, harassment and two counts of receiving stolen property in connection with the Slippery Rock Township incident. A warrant also has been issued for her arrest.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
